Keith Lemon delighted as he makes rare appearance with wife Jill Carter The pair enjoyed a night out at the Brit Awards

While Keith Lemon is his TV persona, the man behind the act – Leigh Frances – leads a much more private life. However, on Wednesday, the Celebrity Juice host took his wife Jill Carter to the Brit Awards, where they enjoyed mingling with the stars. On Instagram, Keith posted a photo of them together posing alongside Bros brothers Matt and Luke Goss. In the caption, he wrote that it had been the "absolute highlight" of his evening. In the picture, Keith's wife once again resembled a likeness to the Duchess of Cambridge, and fans were quick to pick up on it, with one writing: "It's Kate Middleton!" Jill had previously been compared to the royal earlier in the month, when Keith posted a photo of his wife on Valentine's Day. "I thought it was Kate Middleton," one fan replied to the close-up photo of Jill. "Prince William might be jealous," another joked.

Keith Lemon's wife Jill Carter accompanied him to the Brit Awards

The Through the Keyhole presenter married his sweetheart Jill in October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Matilda and Dolly, who are kept out of the public eye. In real life, the star is a lot more reserved than Keith is, and he is known to be 'Leigh' when he is wearing his long hair up, while 'Keith' always has a hat on. The TV star previously revealed that Jill managed to convince him to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

MORE: When royals are spotted off duty - from Kate to Meghan

Keith and Jill got married in 2002

READ: Strictly star Ashley Roberts showed off a glam new look at the Brit Awards

Keith is good friends with his Celebrity Juice co-stars, Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton – who announced that she was leaving the show after ten years back in December. The mum-of-one has previously spoken out about the man behind Keith Lemon, telling the Metro: "In real life he’s quiet and reserved and obsessed with creating characters. He’s a hyper creative, constantly thinking of new ideas and ways of making people laugh." Fearne also said that Keith is the "opposite of his character" and that as a result, people get confused when they meet him in real life. "He might not want to have a selfie," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.