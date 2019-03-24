Gordon Ramsay makes surprising confession about his teenage children The celebrity chef is expecting his fifth baby with wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay is known for his firm but fair approach, and isn’t afraid to say what he thinks. And this week, the Hell's Kitchen star made a surprising revelation about his approach to parenting. Gordon shares four children with wife Tana Ramsay, and the celebrity couple are expecting their fifth in the next few months. While Gordon is a doting dad, the TV chef has admitted that he wouldn't hire his offspring if they wanted to follow in his path, as he doesn't think it's fair that they would get special treatment. Speaking on a radio station in the US, he confessed: "I'm firm, I'm fair and I will give you everything I've got to get you to the very top."

Gordon Ramsay wouldn't employ any of his children

He added: "It's like not employing the kids. I don't want the staff thinking, it's Ramsay's kid, we can't tell them off. You want to work in this business? You go off to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business." Gordon is dad to Megan, 21, twins Jack and Holly, 19, and 17-year-old Matilda. His youngest daughter has shown interest in becoming a chef, and has her own CBBC programme, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which focuses on her cooking her family meals during their summers in LA. From the success of the show, Matilda went on to publish her own cook book and feature in a segment with Gordon on This Morning.

MORE: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes has the biggest shock on his flight

Gordon and wife Tana are expecting their fifth baby

READ: Jamie Oliver posts rare video of son River

While Matilda is still at home, Gordon and Tana's other three children are away at university. Despite his strict approach to parenting, there is no doubt that Gordon is incredibly close to his children. After dropping only son Jack off at his university halls last year, the chef admitted he was a mess. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Gordon said: "Tilly, Tana and myself took Jack down to the college last week. Man that was hard. We put him in his little room, left him some fettucine and pasta for him to cook, student food. Left him there and I got in the car and I was a mess. My best mate has just left me. And then the next day we put Holly into University. I was like, 'Man this is tough!'" As to what he'll do when 17-year-old Tilly also leaves home? "I'll cry," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.