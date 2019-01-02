How Gordon Ramsay's family had another reason to celebrate ahead of baby news reveal Gordon and Tana are the doting parents to four children and with a baby on the way

On New Year's Day, Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana broke the happy news that they were expecting a fifth child, but just before they revealed the pregnancy, they had another celebration to mark. On 31 December, the celebrity couple's twins Holly and Jack turned 19, and the family marked the occasion with a meal out. Gordon shared footage from Instagram Stories of them dressed up at a fancy looking restaurant, and the TV chef was seen trying to get Holly to give a speech on her special day. Holly and Jack's birthday was also marked on social media by their family. Doting mum Tana shared a throwback photograph of herself and the twins when they were little, and wrote next to it: "Happy Happy 19th Birthday to my gorgeous twins - you make every day so happy and certainly full of surprises.... love you so much xxxxxxx."

Gordon Ramsay's twins Holly and Jack turned 19 on 31 December

In typical Gordon style, the Hell's Kitchen star wrote on his own Instagram account about how his twins had "ruined" his New Year's Eve plans 19 years ago. He joked: "Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!! Tonight enjoy your birthday.... love dad x." Holly also paid tribute to her brother, sharing a photo of them both with a giant helium number 19 balloon, and said: "Happy birthday to us @_jackrams3y_!! I love you so much and thank you for always making me laugh and being my best friend." Last year, Holly and Jack celebrated their milestone 18th birthday with a Great Gatsby themed party, which saw a number of famous faces, including their good friends the Beckhams, attend.

Holly and Jack with sisters Megan and Tilly

Judging by Tana's blossoming baby bump in the family's pregnancy announcement video, it won't be long before they are joined by their latest addition. Gordon recently revealed that he was suffering from empty nest syndrome after his twins left home for university, with just his youngest daughter Tilly, 16, still at home. But with another baby on the way, this will all change for the doting dad. After they revealed Tana's pregnancy, many famous faces went to congratulate the family on the happy news, including Jamie Oliver's wife Jools – who has often spoken out about her hopes for adding to her own brood. She said: "Wohooo happy happiest news ever congratulations only watched this a few hundred times! Big hugs from all of us."

