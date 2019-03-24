This Morning's Eamonn Holmes had the biggest shock on his flight home It's such a small world!

Eamonn Holmes was travelling to his hometown of Belfast on Saturday, when he found himself sitting next to none other than Gok Wan! The This Morning host was even given a stylish makeover by the Say Yes to the Dress presenter, and was pictured wearing Gok's retro sunglasses throughout the journey. On Instagram, Eamonn shared a photo of the pair during the flight, and wrote next to it: "It's amazing who passes the journey with me on my flights back to Belfast. Today I was 'Goked' by my good friend Mr @therealgokwan." Fans adored seeing the photo of the pair, with one writing: "I bet @therealgokwan made your journey more entertaining," while another said: "Lovely photo of the two of you." A third added: "Loving the shades Eamonn!"

Eamonn Holmes was sat next to Gok Wan on his flight to Belfast

MORE: Eamonn Holmes' fans go wild for star's dapper transformation

The dad-of-four often travels to his hometown of Belfast, where the majority of his family still live. Last year, he flew over there to surprise his beloved mum, Josie, on her 90th birthday. Eamonn also recently went back to celebrate his oldest son Declan's 30th birthday. While the family had a lot of fun at Declan's party, it didn’t go quite according to plan. The party was meant to be a surprise, but Eamonn revealed on Twitter that someone gave the game away at the very last minute. He explained: "We are overly helpful in Belfast – to a fault. Organised a surprise birthday party for my eldest lad last night. All went well until he arrived at the venue and someone blurts 'you've just missed your dad and family. They're upstairs in the function room.'"

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford with their beloved rescue dog Maggie

READ: Ruth Langsford forced to address slimming endorsement claims

Eamonn shares Declan, along with daughter Rebecca, 28, and son Niall, 26, with his ex-wife Gabrielle. He is also dad to 17-year-old son Jack, who he shares with Ruth Langsford. Eamonn and Ruth enjoy a quiet life in Surrey when they aren't in London filming their various TV shows. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.