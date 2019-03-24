Jamie Oliver posts rare video of son River as he gets first haircut – and he looks so grown up How cute!

Jamie Oliver's mini-me son River hit another major milestone over the weekend as the little boy got his first haircut. The youngest child of Jamie and Jools Oliver was captured on camera in the salon chair, and looked very pleased with the finished results! Jamie posted the sweet video on Instagram Stories, and asked his son what he thought his mum would think of his new look, to which River simply smiled. Following his haircut, the blonde haired little boy looked even more like his famous dad and older brother Buddy, seven. Jamie had taken River to a local salon on Essex, where the family spend the majority of their weekends at their country home.

It's been an eventful week for the Oliver family, who celebrated oldest child Poppy's 17th birthday on Monday. Proud mum Jools paid tribute to her firstborn in an Instagram post, recalling fond memories from when she was a baby. She wrote: "Happy birthday my beautiful baby girl 17 today. Writing this standing outside your baby brother's room trying to help him get back to sleep after the 100th time!!! Passing the time and the tiredness remembering you, such a sweet little baby you made it very easy for dad and I to become parents for the first time and taught us so much," she added. "You were calm, independent and so cuddly as long as you had your thumb you were content!! We are so proud of you and your kind soul. Have a wonderful day as you really deserve it. We love you Pop love mum and dad."

Later in the week, Jools explained to her fans why she had been having trouble getting River to sleep. The mum-of-five shared a new photo of River on her Instagram account and explained in the caption that he was now sleeping in his first bed. The picture showed the two-year-old giggling and sucking his thumb while rolling around in bed - which suggests that bedtime hasn't been going as calmly and smoothly as it did when River was still in his cot. The doting mother captioned the post: "Night night little River....now stay in that bed!!! xxx."

River is the much-loved baby of the Oliver family. Jools recently opened up about her childrens' close relationship during a chat with Made By Mammas, and how they are particularly sweet around their baby brother. She said: "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn't really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him."

