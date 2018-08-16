Gordon Ramsay's twins get their A-Level results – find out where they're going It's a big change for the Ramsay family!

It was a proud day for Gordon Ramsay and his family on Thursday, when like many other 18 year olds in the country, his twins Holly and Jack received their A-Level results. Gordon couldn’t have been more proud, and revealed their grades and future plans in a new Instagram post. The celebrity chef shared a picture of his twins, and wrote in the caption: "Well done Jack & Holly! 2 more Ramsay’s off to University #Exeter#ravensbourne I’m so proud, amazing results ABB ABC @_jackrams3y_@hollyramsayy also well done to all the other students on a very tough year ! Dinner’s on me!"

Gordon Ramsay couldn't have been prouder of his twins after they recieved their A-Level results

Gordon's eldest daughter Megan, 19, is already at Oxford Brookes university studying Philosophy, which means that it will just be his youngest daughter, Tilly, 16, left at home with him and wife Tana Ramsay. Gordon and Tilly are going to be spending a lot of time together too. Last month, the Hell's Kitchen star announced that he has joined forces with his daughter, seeing them launch a new project with This Morning to encourage youngsters to learn how to cook. Called Big Chef, Little Chef, the series will see Gordon and Tilly travel around the UK to host cooking masterclasses with children who have been nominated by their parents or families.

Gordon's family spent some of the summer in LA

In June, meanwhile, Tilly celebrated completing her GCSEs. The budding chef shared her excitement on her Instagram account, posting a picture of her and her dog in the car, captioning it "GCSEs done" accompanied by love heart emojis and a smiley face. Tilly's older sister Holly also congratulated her, sharing a sweet throwback photo of the teenager as a little girl, and writing besides it: "So, so proud of you princess! Congratulations on finishing your GCSEs".

The Ramsay family have enjoyed spending some quality time together over the summer before their children fly the nest. Last month, they jetted off to Los Angeles, where they have a second home. During their trip, they met up with the Beckham family, spent time on the beach, and even travelled down to the California and Nevada border to visit Lake Tahoe, a picturesque freshwater lake popular with tourists.

