Gordon Ramsay shares rare photo with lookalike son Jack The famous family are on holiday in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay and his family are on their second holiday of the summer holidays, swapping the beaches in LA for those in Cornwall instead. It looks like they are having a great time spending their days swimming in the sea, and over the weekend, the TV chef shared a rare photo of him and his lookalike son Jack, 18, who he sweetly described as his "best mate". Taking to Instagram, Gordon wrote: "Quick sea swim before dinner with my best mate! Cornwall at its best." The photo was liked by famous famous including David Beckham – who is good friends with the Ramsays, as well as Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

Gordon Ramsay and his son Jack

Earlier in the summer, Gordon and his wife Tana, along with their four children, spent time in Los Angeles, where they have a second home. During their trip, they travelled down to the California and Nevada border to visit Lake Tahoe, a picturesque freshwater lake popular with tourists. The Hell's Kitchen star posted a photo of himself standing in front of a private jet with the mountains and lake in the background, adding the caption: "Lake Tahoe… simply stunning. I'm coming back thx Gx."

Gordon shares four children with his wife Tana

Gordon recently shared another photo of him on the beach which led fans to comment on his toned physique following his 50lbs weight loss. The dad-of-four posted a topless picture of himself standing in front of the sea in California, and received comments including: "Wow, looking trim Gord," while another follower joked: "He puts the hot in Hells Kitchen."

While they are not thinking about work right now, Gordon has an exciting project to get stuck into when he returns back from his holiday, and it involves his youngest daughter too. Matilda, 16, is an aspiring chef, and last month Gordon announced that he has joined forces with her, seeing them launch a new project with This Morning to encourage youngsters to learn how to cook. Called Big Chef, Little Chef, the series will see Gordon and Tilly travel around the UK to host cooking masterclasses with children who have been nominated by their parents or families.