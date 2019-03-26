Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie coming to London for one-off gig: details We can't wait for this

Legendary singer Stevie Wonder will join his incredible special guest Lionel Ritchie as headliners of the 2019 Barclaycard presents British Summer Time concert in Hyde Park on Saturday, July 6. The 25 time Grammy Award winning artist will share the stage with his friend and fellow artist Lionel Ritchie - for The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music.

MORE: Inside Robbie Williams' luxury homes

Today's announcement is the cherry on the cake for the Hyde Park extravaganza, in its 7th year. Other acts already announced include Celine Dion, Barbara Streisand and Robbie Williams. It's a fantastic lineup following on from 2018's highlights which included Roger Waters, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, The Cure, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon’s last ever UK concert.

Alun Mainwaring, Head of Events and Filming at The Royal Parks, says: "We’re hugely excited that these two legends of music will be playing together on The Great Oak Stage at this very special gig. Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie is sure to be a sellout show and party of the summer. We can’t wait to see this happen in Hyde Park on what will be a fun and memorable day for the lucky fans. This final announcement completes the set of phenomenal world class headline artists over the two weekends in July. These events are vital to The Royal Parks to provide the funds required to help maintain these beautiful London parks."

The music festival promises two fun-filled weekends of events and activities. Days will be jam-packed with entertainment and food outlets and not to mention big performances from some of the best in the business. Celine Dion, who will appear the night before Stevie and Lionel, can't wait to get going.

Robbie Williams will headline the final Sunday night

"It's my first time doing a show in beautiful Hyde Park.... I'm so excited. I love London, and it's a great honour for me to be part of the Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park concerts. I can't wait.... summertime in London, here we come!"

Tickets for earlier events are available to buy now. Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday.