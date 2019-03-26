Strictly Neil and Katya Jones spend quality time together in Russia ahead of busy months The couple are staying with Katya's parents in St Petersburg

There's no stopping Strictly Come Dancing couple Katya and Neil Jones. Last week the couple were busy promoting their new dance show, Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, and now, the married dancing duo are in Katya's native Russia, spending some quality time together.

Katya took to her Instagram stories on Monday to reveal the exciting news, sharing several small clips of her teaching a dancing class in St Petersburg. "Love teaching at my school," she captioned the video.

The 29-year-old also shared a look inside her mother's stunning home décor, which featured a stunning glass chandelier and tons of plants adorning the floor and hanging from the ceiling.

Neil Jones was also active on social media, sharing a clip of them eating their favourite Russian dish. "When in Russia we eat Borsh," he said of the soup traditionally made from meat or bone stock, sautéed vegetables, and beet sour.

On Wednesday morning, British professional dancer Neil, also shared a clip in which he talked about the tough weather. "I'm in Russia and it's snowing. All this white snow… just pouring it down!" he said as he left Katya's mum's house, where they are both staying.

Katya and Neil are no doubt stronger than ever following their tough year in 2018. Speaking to HELLO! last week, the couple addressed how they coped when Katya ended up front page news with her most recent celebrity partner Seann Walsh after they were pictured kissing and embracing after a long day of rehearsals. "We knew we just had to sort it out ourselves. It was quite shocking to be suddenly so exposed and everyone has an opinion on it but we just wanted to focus on us. My first thought was for Neil," said Katya.

Neil told HELLO!: "I think, for me, I can accept people make mistakes. My mum always said: 'People make mistakes in their lives. Don’t react, try to understand'. So that is how it always is for me." Added Katya, "I look at everything as a massive learning process. But actually drop by drop, people typing horrible and unkind things about you, does affect you. The hate I felt made me very sad. Neil told me, 'Stop reading, stop looking'. I knew I had to focus on what I do best, my dancing, my choreography, my job to the best of my ability."