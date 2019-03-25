Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple really didn't want her mum to share this photo So relatable!

Gwyneth Paltrow felt the wrath of her teenage daughter Apple after sharing a selfie of the pair on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo were pictured halfway up a chair lift on their ski holiday, with Gwyneth, 46, beaming at the camera while her mini-me gave a half smile. The Shakespeare in Love actress paid tribute to her daughter, captioning the photo with an apple emoji plus ski boots and heart emoticons.

While hundreds of fans commented on the snap, Apple jokingly replied to her mum: "Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent." Gwyneth replied to the photo of Apple wearing a ski helmet and goggles: "You can't even see your face!"

Gwyneth and her daughter enjoyed a ski trip

Many were quick to see the funny side, with one fan commenting: "Kids, and they call *us* the fun stealers!" Elle Macpherson also replied to the gorgeous photo of Apple, writing: "That face!" "Sweet xxx," Jennifer Garner wrote while Kate Bosworth posted love heart emojis.

Gwyneth shares her 14-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. The couple married in 2003 but "consciously uncoupled" in 2014. Their divorce was finalised two years later. Gwyneth had been dating Glee producer Brad Falchuk since 2014 and the couple went on to marry in September 2018 in their home in the Hamptons.

The first photo from their wedding was shared on the actress' lifestyle site, Goop, along with details of the couple's special day. They had invited just 70 people to the intimate wedding ceremony including Robert Downey Jr, Cameron Diaz and Rob Lowe. Gwyneth wore a floral-embroidered Valentino gown and changed into a Stella McCartney dress for the reception.

Gwyneth has previously described Brad, 48, as the "man I was meant to be with". Writing in Goop magazine, she revealed: "Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

