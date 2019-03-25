Tamara Ecclestone: all the fun of the fair as she celebrates daughter Fifi's fifth birthday It was the greatest show on earth!

After having birthday parties based around The Little Mermaid and Frozen, Sophia Ecclestone-Rutland was determined to keep the film theme going to celebrate turning five. Taking The Greatest Showman as her inspiration, businesswoman Tamara Ecclestone's daughter with husband Jay Rutland marked her big day with 170 guests at Sunbeam Studios in London's North Kensington.

For the first time, Fifi, as she's known to her loved ones, made sure she had her say in the plans for her big day.

"She had views on what she wanted, which actually made it easier because I knew for sure she was going to enjoy it," Tamara, 34, tells HELLO!.

Guests, including the birthday girl's grandfather former F1 boss Bernie and her aunt Petra, were entertained by aerial acrobats and young performers singing hits from the film musical.

"Fifi had the best time ever, she didn't want to leave," Tamara says. "At the end of the party, when I asked her what her favourite thing was, she said that she loved everything.

"I can't believe she's five," she adds. "She's at school and is just so grown up."

While Fifi is the one at school, becoming a parent taught Tamara a lot about herself, she says. "My priorities are so different now and the things that used to seem important really aren't," she tells us. "This is the happiest I've ever been in my whole life and I do think she is that reason."

Her happiness may be doubled as Fifi could find herself with a baby brother or sister in the near future.

"It's definitely on the cards now that it's something Fifi actually wants and isn't something that we're forcing on her," Tamara says.

"We are thinking about it – I don't know when, but we're not closed off to it any more, which is a nice feeling because she feels ready and I feel ready."

