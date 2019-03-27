Piers Morgan proudly poses with lookalike three sons on Loose Women Like father, like son

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree and that's certainly the case for Piers Morgan and his three lookalike sons. The presenter shared a rare photo of himself and his family during an interview on Loose Women, joking that "luckily they all have their father's looks". The group were pictured dining out at a restaurant, showing off their close bond as they wrapped their arms around each other.

When asked whether his sons Spencer, Stanley and Bertie were ever embarrassed by Piers' controversial public opinions, the GMB star replied: "Not at all. They are perfectly entitled to disagree with me and they do often vehemently disagree with me."

Piers shared a rare photo with his sons Spencer, Stanley and Bertie

As the family snap flashed up on screen, Piers joked, "They have all got their father's looks," before continuing to say: "I encourage them to speak their own minds, argue with me. But if they are going to argue with me over dinner, they better come armed as I am going to take them down. Why wouldn't you want your kids to be opinionated?"

Piers, 53, shares his three sons Spencer, 25, Stanley, 21, and Bertie, 18, with his first wife Marion. The couple married in 1991 but divorced in 2008. The TV star went on to marry his second wife, journalist Celia Walden, daughter of the former Conservative MP George Walden, in June 2010. The following year, Celia gave birth to their daughter Elise.

The dad-of-four often makes references to his other half on TV, and on their eighth wedding anniversary, delighted fans with a throwback photo from their nuptials in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. Piers wrote in the Instagram caption: "'My most brilliant achievement was my ability to persuade my wife to marry me' – Sir Winston Churchill. I concur with that sentiment, succeeding in that achievement 8yrs ago today."

