Lisa Armstrong gives Piers Morgan a painful looking makeover - see video

Good Morning Britain star and renowned Strictly makeup artist Lisa Armstsrong treated fans to an insight of their surprising friendship on Friday, after Lisa gave Piers a makeover for his new show. Piers shared a video on his Instagram, giving a behind the scenes glimpse in his dressing room at Elstree Studios. Lisa - who recently divorced Britain's Got Talent host Ant McPartlin - continued giggling in the video with Piers' producer, while she did Piers' makeup. In the clip, Piers said: "So here I am being made up for Life Stories." Pointing the camera towards Lisa, he added: "She has just plucked my eyebrows - agonising - without my permission." Lisa clearly found the whole thing hilarious and wasn't shy in letting Piers suffer a bit of pain in the name of beauty.

Piers has spoken out in defence of Lisa before, in the wake of her highly publicised separation from Ant and the news of his new girlfriend. Speaking on GMB in January, Piers said: "I think that there’s somebody else involved in all this, who is Lisa, who I know well, who I’d imagine is pretty hurt by it. I always find it funny when people say, 'I've never been happier,' when they've already been married for 20 years, it’s a little bit like, would you say that?" He added: "I don’t think I would say something like that, because I don’t think it’s ever true. If you marry somebody you’re clearly incredibly happy at the time you get married, aren’t you? It’s sort of slightly hurtful isn't it." Lisa seemed to reveal that she was grateful for Piers' support on Twitter, when she later retweeted a message he posted after the show, which read: "Lisa is a lovely lady."

Perhaps best known for her amazing work as the head of hair and makeup at Strictly Come Dancing, Lisa has taken on some exciting projects recently - including becoming an Avon Ambassador and starting her own makeover show The Updaters, which is being produced by Jet TV. We wonder is Piers will be taking part?

