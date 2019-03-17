Loose Women stars holiday during time off from show - see where they went They headed to the Cornish coast...

While fans managed to get through the week without Loose Women, the show's panellist Kaye Adamsdecided to make the most of her time off. The 56-year-old presenter headed to the Cornish coast with friends - including the show's makeup artist Donna May - but her best pal and co-star Nadia Sawalha was noticeably missing. Kaye kept fans updated on her weekend away, sharing videos and photos from her stay in the Bedruthan Hotel which overlooks Mawgan Porth beach. Kaye and her girlfriends took windy walks along the coast, enjoyed the hotel's delicious food and jumped around on the big and bouncy beds. She captioned an Instagram post: "Breakfast with a view... and what a view it is at @bedruthanhotel! A much more relaxing start than yesterday's madness!"

Meanwhile, Nadia, 54, stayed at home with her family, but she made it very clear that she was jealous of the girls trip. Reposting a series of Kaye's photos and videos, she captioned one of them: "Am weeping with jealousy." But it looked like Nadia managed to have a lovely weekend, as she went to see her daughter perform her first gig on Sunday!

The lunchtime chat show has been off air since Monday 11 March due to ITV broadcasting the Cheltenham Festival and the news instead. But fans will be glad to hear that the ladies will be back on screen on Monday 18 March. The programme will resume its normal schedule at 12:30pm next week!

