Emmerdale's Michael Parr separates from Isabel Hodgins after move to America

Emmerdale actor Michael Parr has moved to America amid rumours that he has split from co-star Isabel Hodgins. The 32-year-old actor - who played troubled Ross Barton - shared a video on Instagram from his new home in Los Angeles on Thursday, as he prepares to start a career over there. Meanwhile, Isabel has stayed in Yorkshire to continue playing Victoria Sugden in the ITV soap. The move came on the same day that The Sun reported they split. A source told the paper: "They drifted apart and felt it was better to be mates. He has been throwing himself into his social life and has just been on a lads' hol and she is focusing on work, they're both young and want to follow their dreams. They had a meaningful relationship and they'll remember the good times."

The pair started secretly dating after Michael joined the Emmerdale cast in 2013 - but the private couple only went Instagram official for the first time in 2015 on a romantic trip to Paris. However, Michael still refused to confirm anything last year, when the Mirror asked him if he'd miss his 'secret' girlfriend' when he left the Dales. He replied: "Maybe. But I’m not saying who she is. It’s no one else’s business. Social media for relationships can be detrimental. We’re happy so we don’t need to show off. But if we were to break up it would only be worse when the papers get hold of it." Later in the interview, he slipped up when answering another question about his diet, by saying: "I keep it controlled. But I had two Pop-Tarts for my breakfast. Izzy bought me some." He added: "Oops. I mean, my good friend Isabel."

Isabel is Emmerdale’s longest-running actress, playing Victoria since she was 12, and there are no signs of her leaving any time soon.

HELO! Online has contacted representatives for both stars.

