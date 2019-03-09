Gemma Atkinson teases return to Emmerdale There's a chance she could come back...

It's a very busy time for radio host Gemma Atkinson, who is looking forward to welcoming her first child into the world with boyfriend Gorka Marquez - and now she's teased another exciting bit of news. The former Emmerdale actor told James Martin that she'd love to return to the soap one day while chatting on his Saturday morning show. "I would love to go back to Emmerdale at some point. It's one of those shows, before I joined everyone said it's a real family. And you think everyone says that and it genuinely is," she revealed. The mum-to-be previously explained her difficult decision to leave in an interview with the Sunday Post. She said: "I was doing my Key 103 radio show and Emmerdale together for six months and I just took on too much."

Gemma as Carly on Emmerdale

Gemma, 34 - who also acted in Hollyoaks - joined Emmerdale in 2015 as character Carly Hope in 2015. Two years later, fans saw her driving off in a taxi - which means there's definitely potential for a return. But it doesn't look likely that Gemma will be taking on the role again anytime soon, as she is due to become a mum for the first time later this year. Gemma announced the pregnancy with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka on Instagram in February. She wrote: "Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already."

Gemma has since kept fans up-to-date with her pregnancy and growing baby bump. During her time on James Martin's Saturday Morning show, she was sad at not being able to try he gin or fish that James served. Talking about the salmon, she said: "That's one thing I've missed, because I normally have salmon like this in the morning with some eggs, and ever since being pregnant I've not been able to, and that's one of the things I do miss, is salmon." She also admitted to being a gin lover, adding: "In six months I can drink that!"

