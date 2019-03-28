Holly Willoughby shares rare photo from son Chester's bedroom – look at all those toys! Bedtime bunnies galore

Holly Willoughby gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life as she posted the most adorable photo from her son Chester's bedroom. The TV star showed off her son's very impressive toy collection, which featured 11 bedtime bunnies lined up in all colours and sizes. The very mumsy post had fellow parents commenting on how similar their own children are to Holly's youngest. "Chester's nearest and dearest..." the This Morning star captioned the snap.

The post comes a few weeks after Holly shared another picture of Chester's toy collection, this time showing how her little boy had neatly arranged his toy cars, trucks and helicopters into circles. But the photo sparked debate among her followers as the image resonated with parents with autistic children, while others debated that it was simply a photo of Chester's toys.

Holly, 38, shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin, and this weekend is set to be very special as the family celebrate Mother's Day. On Wednesday's programme, Holly revealed that all she really wanted was breakfast in bed but there's no doubt her children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, four, will spoil her rotten!

Although Holly has an impressive TV career, she has previously told HELLO! that being a mum is by far her most important job. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

And while she loves babies, the Celebrity Juice panellist has previously said she wouldn't want another child as she would worry it would impact the amount of quality time she would have with her three children. Speaking to Mumsnet, Holly revealed: "My bedtime is my real one-on-one time with them, a proper sit down, that's one of my main reasons I don't think I'm going to have another. The time it takes for me to go to one bed, to the next bed, to the next bed and spend that time, it would be my whole evening and I'd have to divide that time. I don't want to do that, because it's quite a special time and I love that bit."

