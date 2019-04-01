Phillip Schofield hits back at Chris Moyles over April Fools' prank The This Morning presenter turns 57 today

For Phillip Schofield, a birthday on 1 April is sure to bring with it a series of pranks. But this year, as the presenter turned 57, his birthday was overshadowed by a trick from known jokester Chris Moyles. According to Twitter, Chris, who hosts the breakfast show on Radio X, convinced his listeners to tweet the hashtag "#happy60thphillipschofield" at Phillip, convincing the world that he was three years older than he actually is. As the tweets rolled in, the hashtag shot up to fifth place in the UK Twitter trends, with many members of the public wishing the This Morning presenter a happy birthday while unaware of the joke.

Phillip has turned 57, not 60!

Fortunately for Chris, Phillip saw the funny side of the April Fool. When the radio DJ sent his pal a message reading: "Have a great day pal @Schofe #happy60thphillipschofield," Phillip replied: "And YOU are an utter [EXPLETIVE]!! #not60forawhileyet." However, accompanying his post with cry laughing emojis, it was clear that Phillip found the prank hilarious. On Sunday, the presenter shared a picture to Instagram of his pre-birthday celebrations, as he blew out the candles on a birthday cake alongside his niece Matilda, who shares his birthday. Enjoying the warm weather, Phillip stopped to take a selfie with his family, as the Schofield clan enjoyed some sweet treats and prosecco in the garden.

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal jokes Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'hate each other' on This Morning

Loading the player...

In March, Phillip hosted the Prince;s Trust Awards alongside Fearne Cotton, an event attended by the Prince of Wales. Reminiscing with HELLO! about his favourite memories of the Prince, the Dancing on Ice frontman revealed the reason he got involved with the charity. "We were at a club and I was there to introduce His Royal Highness", Phillip said. "He thought he was going to be talking to a whole bunch of industry executives and businessmen. What he got when he walked out was a group of 18-22 year olds!" But Phillip was clearly impressed with the Prince's adaptability. He said: "He put his hand in his pocket and he looked at the audience, half pulled out a script, put it back in his pocket… and then spoke from the heart and it was utterly captivating. That was the moment I thought, I'd like to be part of this."

READ: Phillip Schofield makes surprising confession ahead of meeting Prince Charles