Ant and Dec replaced by Phillip Schofield for presenting role Phil will also be joined by a different sidekick to Holly Willoughby…

For the past six years, Ant and Dec have hosted the Prince's Trust Awards, but this year things are set to change due to a scheduling conflict. As a result, the show will instead be presented by This Morning host Phillip Schofield, and his new sidekick for the night – Fearne Cotton. Phillip is used to co-hosting with Fearne's best friend, Holly Willoughby, but Phil is just as close to Fearne and the pair will no doubt be a huge hit with the audience. Ant and Dec's spokesperson said in a statement that the pair have recorded a special video message to be shown at the event.

Ant and Dec won't be presenting the Prince's Trust Awards this year

The statement read: "The Prince's Trust invited Ant & Dec to host the Prince's Trust Awards. However, due to the event taking place a week later than last year, this year's date unfortunately clashed with commitments they already had in place. The long-standing Ambassadors of the Trust have recorded a special video message for the event this year." The Prince's Trust Awards takes place on Wednesday 13 March at the London Palladium, and recognises young people who have improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on the local community.

MORE: EastEnders star Jessie Wallace reveals her daughter was mugged by a London gang

Phillip Schofield will be teaming up with Fearne Cotton for the night

Both Phillip and Fearne are active supporters of Prince Charles' charity, and were both present at a recent Invest in Futures Gala Dinner hosted by the royal in aid of The Prince's Trust. While there, Phillip chatted to HELLO! and his favourite memory of His Royal Highness, and recalled the reason he decided to get involved as an ambassador. He said: "We were at a club and I was there to introduce His Royal Highness". Prince Charles obviously had a little bit of a shock when he got on stage, though, as Phil went on to explain: "He thought he was going to be talking to a whole bunch of industry executives and businessmen. What he got when he walked out was a group of 18-22 year olds. I introduced him and I thought 'this has taken him by surprise'".

READ: Eamonn Holmes looks unrecognisable in never-before-seen photo

However, instead of getting stage fright, Prince Charles apparently handled the situation with ease. Phillip said: "He put his hand in his pocket and he looked at the audience, half pulled out a script, put it back in his pocket… and then spoke from the heart and it was utterly captivating". It was this moment where Phillip thought "I’d like to be part of it".

Loading the player...

Celebrities show support for The Prince's Trust

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.