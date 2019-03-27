Rylan Clark-Neal jokes Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'hate each other' on This Morning Piers Morgan had a cheeky response to Rylan's jokey revelation

Rylan Clark-Neal had the Good Morning Britain studio chuckling on Wednesday morning after discussing his This Morning co-presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, joking that the pair "hate each other". Chatting to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about the presenters, and whether they really get on in real life, he said: "Oh no they hate each other. It's awful up there. They don't talk to each other. It's terrible."

Rylan joked about the pair

Susanna suggested she and Piers have a similar relationship, joking: "So it's actually like this but in real life?" Piers then shocked his co-host by cheekily saying: "It's like this - only without the sex." Of course, Holly and Phil are actually very good pals in real life, and have previously gone away on holiday together with their families. Speaking about their shared sense of humour – and how it often leads them to erupt into giggle while presenting the breakfast show – Phillip told Radio Times: "They’re never planned. Because we have the same sense of humour, it works at the same speed. We think the same thing, more or less, we laugh at the same stuff. So, you know, if you write in a script anything about Gwyneth Paltrow's tidy pantry, it's going to get us both at the same time."

Holly and Phil are good friends in real life

Holly has also previously revealed that she and Phillip have never had an argument in all of their years of working together. Chatting to the Guardian, she said: "Now we've got to this stage where we'll say the same things at the same time on screen, in the same way. It's really weird. The only other person I've got that with is my sister." She also opened up about the BBC gender pay gap scandal, after which she confirmed that she and Phil are on equal pay. "The first person that would be outraged is Phil, actually," she said. "He'd be devastated. He would be the first person to make a stand. He protects me in every other area of my life, so there's no way he wouldn't do that."