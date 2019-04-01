Rachel Riley credits this special person for successful Countdown career in rare post Well said Rachel!

Countdown star Rachel Riley has heaped praised on her mum, Celia Riley, in a rare Instagram post. To celebrate Mother's Day, the 33-year-old mathematician shared a lovely photo of her mother in the Countdown studio, in which she gushed: "Happy #MothersDay to all the mummas out there! Including this one who first made me apply for Countdown - everything that’s followed is all her fault. Love you Mum!" [sic]

Fans immediately jumped to thank her mum for her successful career in television, with one saying: "I think we all should be thanking her as well." Another wrote: "@rachelrileyrr I think all viewers of Countdown have a lot to thank your mother for x." A third post read: "You're lovely Rachel. Countdown wouldn't be the same without you." A fourth follower remarked: "She must be a very, very proud mum to have a daughter who keeps smiling and strong no matter what. Thank you Rachel for all you are doing."

In January, Rachel celebrated her ten-year anniversary as a Countdown presenter. "Today marks ten years on screen for me at Countdown," she wrote at the time alongside a series of snaps. "I've loved every minute, well 30 seconds! A lot has changed over the last ten years but the support of the public hasn't. Thanks all, here's to ten more."

In 2008, Rachel joined the popular Channel 4 daytime show, replacing Carol Vorderman in the process. During her decade in television, the TV personality took part in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she met her now-boyfriend, professional dancer Pasha Kovalev. The couple have been happily dating ever since.

