Rachel Riley reveals who she would marry if things don't work out with Strictly's Pasha Kovalev The Strictly couple have been together for four years

Rachel Riley has made a funny joke about marriage, claiming she will look somewhere else if her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev, doesn't pop the question. "If it doesn't work out with the Russian I'm going to marry the man that made me this burger," she wrote on Instagram. "@mooshieslondon hands down won @vegannightsldn last week. Well played Mooshies, thanks Vegan Nights London, first Thursday of every month, I'm moving in."

Fans immediately responded to the funny post, with one saying: "Bet he is jumping for joy now whilst trying to figure out how to sabotage your current relationship! And I don't blame him!" Another teased: "Well at least he can cook." A third message read: "Love this! Mainly for the comment re if it doesn’t work out with the Russian." Another follower added: "Good looks go away, hunger never."

Rachel, 33, and Pasha, 39, first met each other when they were partnered together on BBC ballroom competition over five years ago for the 11th series. At the time, Rachel was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the former couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dancing show.

The mathematician recently made a shocking revelation following her first trip to Russia, where her Strictly boyfriend is from. Speaking to The Guardian about her veganism, the TV star revealed she "fell off the wagon" during her recent holiday. "Last year, I went to Russia for the first time and there was so much good stuff on offer that I did fall off the wagon a little bit," she shared. "I tried a few things I shouldn't have." And last month Pasha left fans devastated after revealing his plans to leave Strictly. "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly," he told his fans.

