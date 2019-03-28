Rachel Riley 'in tears' reading celebrity friends' support against online trolls The Countdown star has received abuse over her comments about anti-Semitism

Rachel Riley said she was "in tears" after reading a message of support from comedian Katherine Ryan against online trolls. The Countdown star was once again targeted on Twitter over her comments about anti-Semitism on Thursday, with the hashtag #BoycottRachelRiley trending on the social networking site.

After seeing the hurtful comments, Katherine tweeted to defend Rachel, writing: "Being looped in with Rachel on social media provides a harrowing insight into the disgusting vitriol and VERY REAL anti-Semitism she and people of Jewish faith experience. I absolutely stand with her and against that."

Katherine Ryan defended Rachel Riley against Twitter abuse

Rachel appreciated the kind message, and replied: "Literally just burst into tears reading that. Thanks Katherine," adding a series of heart emojis. The 33-year-old also had the backing of David Baddiel and 28 Days Later star David Schneider, who said the abuse Rachel was receiving was "shameful".

It comes two months after Rachel admitted she had been given extra security at work due to the online abuse she had received in response to her comments about anti-Semitism. "The more I speak, the more abuse I get, and the more abuse I get, the more I speak," she told The Times. "It's got to the point where I can't look at my Twitter feed any more... it's just a constant stream."

Rachel has been targeted over her comments about anti-Semitism

"We are getting more security for Countdown," she added. The TV personality has previously appeared on Pasha Kovalev for helping her through it. "He's gorgeous," she admitted. "He's just amazing. When you need a bit of support, that's when you know you're with the right person. He's a very good egg, Pash."

