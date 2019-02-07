Louise Redknapp breaks silence on relationship with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp What a lovely family unit!

Louise and Jamie Redknapp's divorce in 2017 came as a surprise to many, but since their split the pair have kept busy with their own projects, while raising their two sons. And on Thursday, Louise spoke out for the first time about their relationship, and it sounds like things have never been better. Talking on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show, Louise admitted that although it has been "really tough", the pair have remained best friends. She said: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

Louise Redknapp has spoken out about ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

While Louise admitted that she now "hates Valentine's Day," she joked that she will "be the one sat in the restaurant with my mates," to celebrate Galentine's Day instead with her girl friends. During the chat, Louise also revealed that she had watched her former father-in-law Harry Redknapp in I'm A Celebrity every night with her two sons, Charley, 14, and nine-year-old Beau. She said: "My kids were going crazy laughing! Yes, we all watched him every night. I just don’t think they could believe it was him, because he just doesn’t do things like that! So they’re like 'is Pop really gonna eat that? Is Pop really gonna do that?'" Louise added that the children were also "super proud" of their grandad.

Louise has been getting ready to release her fourth solo album

Louise is currently preparing to release her fourth album in over a decade, and has been excitedly sharing teasers about it over the past few weeks. The star shot to fame as part of the 1992 girl band Eternal, and has gone on to release three successful solo albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide. While chatting to Jamie Theakston, she admitted that she wouldn't rule out a reunion with Eternal in the future. She said: "I don’t know if we would ever get back together as far as 'let's do a big, massive album' but it would be lovely to do some one-off, sort of, nostalgia gigs."

