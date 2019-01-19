Louise Redknapp shares first photo of ex-husband Jamie since divorce The pair divorced in 2018

Louise Redknapp has shared a photo of her ex-husband Jamie on Instagram for the first time since their divorce in 2018. The singer re-posted a photo that Jamie had shared on his own social media page of himself with their eldest son Charley at an NBA game on Thursday.

"My big boy out with his dad last night looking so handsome," Louise captioned the snap, which showed Charley and Jamie sat side-by-side on the front row at the game. Meanwhile, Jamie originally shared the photo on Instagram Stories, joking: "When your boy says you’re too old for hoodies and trainers."

The post marked the first time Louise has mentioned Jamie on social media since their split. The couple finalised their divorce at the beginning of 2018, after 19 years of marriage. At the time of their separation, Louise opened up about their marriage in The Telegraph, saying: "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together... I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this."

She continued: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself, I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."

The mum-of-two has since been focusing on her career, and landed a leading role in the Dolly Parton stage show 9 to 5 the Musical. However, she will now have to miss the first few weeks of performances after a dramatic fall left her with a fractured wrist and cuts to her face.

Louise said she was heartbroken after the accident, telling fans: "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won't be able to continue with my role in 9-5. Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got ten (yes ten) stitches in my chin."

