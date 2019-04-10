Coronation Street star receives emergency help after electrocuting herself Scary!

Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie - who played iconic character Alma Sedgewick in the show for 20 years - had to call out an ambulance to her home after a dangerous accident earlier this week. The 83-year-old told fans about the worrying incident in a Twitter post, which featured a photograph of Amanda posing in her living room with paramedics. She explained that she had been electrocuted and praised the NHS in her caption, writing: "@Ldn_Ambulance⁩ Thank you to my five heroes. So, last night I lit up the West End by electrocuting myself in my own flat. Eek! Magnificant #FirstResponders came to my rescue. Very scary but am still here, thanks also to @uclh God bless the ⁦@NHSuk⁩."

⁦@Ldn_Ambulance⁩ Thankyou to my five heroes. So, last night I lit up the West End by electrocuting myself in my own flat. Eek! Magnificant #FirstResponders came to my rescue. Very scary but am still here, thanks also to @uclh God bless the ⁦@NHSuk⁩ pic.twitter.com/dcUwE57hYE — Amanda Barrie (@amandabarrie11) April 8, 2019

Amanda - who has also starred in the Carry On films, Are You Being Served? and Bad Girls - lives in a house that she shares with crime novelist wife Hilary Bonner. Although he gave no further details on what happened and why, it looks like she is doing well. Fans have been quick to share their support with the actress, with one writing: "I thought it was just your name you were supposed to have in lights, glad you are ok," and another adding: "Glad all is well, Amanda! What a shocking experience!"

We last saw Amanda on our screens during Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, which she came sixth place in. She also appeared as herself in The Real Marigold Hotel in 2017. The show saw her travel across India with fellow celebrities to see if they would be able to hack retiring overseas.There's no hope of seeing Amanda back on Coronation Street, as her character Alma sadly died of cervical cancer in 2001.

