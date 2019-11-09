All the celebrities set to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2019 Ant McPartlin will once again join Dec

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is set to return to our screens on 17 November, but which celebs can we expect to see sitting around the campfire this year? Show bosses have been busy in recent weeks cobbling together a stellar, star-studded line-up for 2019's trip Down Under, and some of the faces reported to appear on the show might surprise you.

Nadine Coyle

It's been reported that ITV bosses are eager to get the Girls Aloud singer signed up to the show. Nadine, 34, has long been rumoured to have fallen out with her old bandmate, Cheryl Cole, 36, and the prospect of Nadine spilling the beans on their feud will no doubt be exciting to I'm A Celeb producers. In September, Derry-born Nadine revealed that she rarely speaks to her old Girls Aloud bandmates, telling presenter Lucy Kennedy: "The band broke up and I didn’t socialise with the girls anyway, even when I was in the band. We just have very different personalities as well."

Adele Roberts

This wouldn't be the BBC Radio 1 DJ's first time on reality TV. Adele, 40, has also starred in Big Brother. It's been reported that Adele missed her radio show on Thursday as she was on her way to Australia.

Caitlyn Jenner

Perhaps one of the most famous faces to ever appear in the jungle, Caitlyn has reportedly bagged an impressive £500,000 for the slot, which is said to be the most ever paid to a contestant. Caitlyn is best known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and is the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. No big deal.

Kate Garraway

Kate is best known as the host of Good Morning Britain, and the 52-year-old was actually tipped to enter the jungle last year, however pulled out mere weeks before the series was set to start filming. In October her co-host Ben Shephard teased her about "kangaroo testicles", seemingly confirming the rumours.

Andrew Whyment

It looks like Corrie's Andrew Whyment is set to make his way Down Under. Best known for portraying Kirk Sutherland on the beloved soap, 38-year-old Andrew is tipped to be the 11th Coronation Street actor to pop up in the camp.

Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is reportedly also gearing up for the show, following in the footsteps of close friend Harry Redknapp who was crowned king of the jungle last year. It was Harry himself who spilled the beans, telling crowds in Nottingham that Ian had been paid an incredible £1 million to appear on this year's show. Although Harry might have been exaggerating a little...

Roman Kemp

The Capital FM DJ is reportedly being considered for a jungle spot thanks to his showbiz credentials, and the fact that he'll no doubt have a backlog of celebrity encounters to talk about on the contest. Not only is Roman, 26, a prime-time host on one of the most popular radio shows in the UK, but he's also incredibly well-connected behind-the-scenes – his godfather is none other than the late George Michael.

Jacqueline Jossa

At first, it seemed as though Jacqueline, 26, would be making an appearance on Celebrity X Factor. But after talks fell through, the EastEnders star is said to be following in the footsteps of husband Dan Osbourne and making her way into the jungle. She'll be leaving behind daughters Ella and Mia.

Myles Stephenson

Myles was a winner on 2017's X Factor alongside his fellow Rak-Su bandmates and has long been rumoured to be appearing on I'm a Celebrity. Prior to his split from Celebrity Big Brother star Gabby Allen, Myles had a hectic schedule, however now that he's single his diary is said to have significantly freed up, making a jungle appearance highly likely.

James Haskell

Rugby star James Haskell retired from the sport in May, after an impressive 77 appearances for England. According to The Sun, 34-year-old James has since been approached by I'm a Celeb bosses and has received a "decent" offer fee. However, James' appearance is far from confirmed, as in August the ex-Ruby star announced that he had plans to pursue a career in Mixed Martial Arts and that his first MMA performance will be in the USA during the first half of 2020, which would of course conflict with ITV's schedule.

