Kym Marsh opens up about cancer scare and explains why she's leaving Coronation Street

After confirming her departure from Coronation Street last month, Kym Marsh has now opened up about her cancer scare. During Tuesday's Loose Women, the soap star revealed she discovered she had pre-cancerous cells a decade ago and it was down to Jade Goody's death in 2009 that she decided to have a smear test. "After everything that happened to me, seeing that it was an emotional time I thought I had to have that smear test," she shared. "It was a push. Upon doing that I was told you have pre-cancerous cells. You can imagine I was absolutely terrified, distraught, not in the best place mentally anyway."

Kym has played Michelle Connor on the soap since 2006

She added: "Luckily for me it was caught early and they were able to treat me and remove those successfully." At the time, Kym was also dealing with the loss of her baby son Archie. Discussing Loose Women's 'face your smear' campaign, the 42-year-old urged women to get tested. "People might say its uncomfortable, they're really scared, or it's a bit embarrassing," she explained. "For the sake of 30 seconds of discomfort, it could save your life. It's so important."

When asked about her exit from Coronation Street, the soap star – who has played Michelle Connor since 2006 – replied: "It has flown by and I’ve had such a wonderful time on that show and learnt so much and made friends for life. But it’s time for me to take a little break. I want to try some new things, spread my wings, and scratch my itch." She added: "I've said it’s a break. I think it’s just break for me. Being there for 13 years without taking a break." Kym, who is about to become a grandmother for the first time, is a favourite with viewers and has been the subject of some incredibly harrowing storylines. More recently, her character's son Ryan was hit by a car in a moment of revenge from Ronan.

