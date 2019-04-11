This Morning's Eamonn Holmes opens up about the sweet moment his life changed This is lovely!

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford lead a quiet family life when the cameras are off, and live with their son Jack and rescue dog Maggie in Surrey. And Maggie has certainly had a special impact on their lives. In a heartfelt Instagram post on National Pets Day on Thursday, Eamonn paid tribute to his beloved four-legged friend. Sharing a sweet picture of the pair together from eight years ago when he first took Maggie home, the dad-of-four wrote: "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn’t understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along. She has given me so much unconditional love, attention and companionship."

Eamonn Holmes and his rescue dog Maggie

Eamonn continued: "She makes me feel good about myself and about the World. On this National Pet Day I just want to say Thank you Maggie. Take a moment to share thanks for your pet using #thankyoupets. Link in bio for more info." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Lovely picture," while another said: "Well said Eamonn, what would we do without our four legged friends." A third added: "I love my dog unconditionally like you Eamonn, they make life so worth living."

Maggie and Eamonn and Ruth's son Jack

Eamonn and Ruth took Maggie home after Eamonn went to a celebration for the Uxbridge Dogs Trust centre's ten-year anniversary. Ruth told the Express about how they came to be dog owners, recalling that she told her husband before he left not to come back with a dog. And while he didn't, the TV presenter did come back with a video clip of Maggie. She said: "He did come back with a 10 to 15 second clip of this adorable little black dog and he showed Jack and he fell in love with her. I just said 'Oh well, we'll see', I was a bit nervous about it all." Ruth went on to say that they went to look at the dogs and when Eamonn asked about Maggie they were told that she had been taken. However ,just as they were leaving they found out she had been brought back. "Jack fell down in his little denim shorts and she licked his knees, and it was like watching them fall in love," Ruth said.

