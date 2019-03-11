Eamonn Holmes posts never-before-seen childhood photo Aww, Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes – is that you? The This Morning host delighted his social media followers on Sunday after posting a photograph of himself as a little boy which is displayed in his mum's home in Belfast. Ruth Langsford's husband looked adorable in the picture, and was dressed in a smart white shirt with a bow tie, shorts and buckled shoes. Eamonn had been inspired to share the photo after having seen a photo of TV chef John Torode from his first holy communion during his interview on This Morning. The presenter wrote alongside the picture: "Ok @johntorodecooks… I saw your First Holy Communion pic on SundayThisMorning and I raise you this on display in my mum's hallway."

Eamonn Holmes as a little boy

MORE: Eamonn Holmes organises surprise party for son - but it doesn't go to plan!

The photo caused a lot of attention for Eamonn's followers, with one writing: "How cute were you?" while another said: "Aww, that sweet boy. You look amazing bless you, still are a beautiful man." Another added: "Oh Eamonn, rocking those white sandals! I had some exactly the same when I was a kid in the 50s!" Ruth also joined in, and joked: "See, you DID have little skinny legs!" Eamonn then responded, asking his wife: "Do you recognise me?" In a second photo taken from the same day, Eamonn shared the backstory behind his smile. He said: "Holy communion throwback. I'll end with this one. I was so ill. Allergic to the Penicillin I'd been given but the Show had to go on."

The This Morning host revealed how ill he was on the day the photo was taken

READ: Strictly stars post these amazing tribute to James Jordan following his Dancing on Ice win

Eamonn grew up in Belfast and is extremely close to his family. Last year, he flew over there to surprise his beloved mum, Josie, on her 90th birthday. The TV star was also there over the weekend to celebrate his oldest son Declan's 30th birthday. Eamonn shares Declan, along with daughter Rebecca, 28, and son Niall, 26, with his ex-wife Gabrielle. He is also dad to 16-year-old son Jack, who he shares with Ruth. While the family had a lot of fun at Declan's party, it didn’t go quite according to plan. The party was meant to be a surprise, but Eamonn revealed on Twitter that someone gave the game away at the very last minute. He explained: "We are overly helpful in Belfast – to a fault. Organised a surprise birthday party for my eldest lad last night. All went well until he arrived at the venue and someone blurts 'you've just missed your dad and family. They're upstairs in the function room.'"

Loading the player...

Eamonn gets his OBE - and Ruth is so proud!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.