Eamonn Holmes reveals health concern on This Morning

Ruth Langsford branded her husband Eamonn Holmes "dramatic" on Wednesday's This Morning, after he revealed his concerns over "not breathing enough". In fact, Eamonn is so concerned over his breathing that he confessed to thinking he might die because of it! The bizarre health revelation came after breathing coach Rebecca Dennis visited the TV couple on the show for a masterclass. According to Rebecca, not breathing properly is causing adults a lot of anxiety and stress. Eamonn said: "I worry maybe I’m not breathing enough and could pass away by not doing it right. It's very important. The older you get the less you breathe until you die." But his wife Ruth responded by joking: "That's a bit dramatic."

Ruth and Eamonn learn how to breathe

Later on, Eamonn then mocked himself by adding: "My trouble is every time I look at my wife I lose my breath." Rebecca continued to give the couple tips on how to breathe properly, suggesting they need to "breathe like babies".

This isn't the first time Eamonn has revealed health concerns to fans. Earlier this month, the 59-year-old opened up about the agonising sleep loss he suffers every night in bed, revealing that there's a particular time he always finds himself waking up. He tweeted in the early hours of a Saturday morning: "There it goes again ..... waking up to look at the clock .... and it's MIDNIGHT. Why always Midnight?" adding a sad face emoji. He later revealed that he was still awake hours later, replying to a tweet at 2am: "…I'm still wide awake!" He has also talked about his problems with sleep in the past, even taking part in documentary How To Get A Good Night's Sleep to try and solve his issues.

