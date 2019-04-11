Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals part of her baby's name Stacey is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon is looking forward to becoming a mum again, and during a conversation about baby names, the TV presenter teased that her unborn child would most likely have a double-barrelled surname. The former X Factor finalist joked that she could call her child "Vinegar Swash-Solomon" as they spoke about the fact that some parents had named their children after foods they were craving during pregnancy. Janet Street-Porter then told Stacey: "I've got a double-barrelled name," but added: "I had to marry someone to do it!" Mum-of-two Stacey replied: "This child would be born into the double-barrel club." Stacey also spoke about the fact that she and Joe had discussed baby names. "There are a couple of names I really love so I hope I can bring him round to loving the names as much as I do," the star revealed.

While the star has kept quiet about the gender of her child, her co-star Coleen Nolan appeared to indicate that her friend was expecting a little girl during an interview with HELLO!. After she was asked if there'll be a special Loose Women baby shower for the newborn before it arrives this year, Coleen replied: "Oh no doubt! Any excuse to have a party, and any excuse where there's a baby involved. She… that child, is going to have so many aunties, she won't know what to do with herself!"

Last week, Stacey spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy news, and revealed her and Joe's excitement as they prepare for their baby's arrival. "I wouldn't say Joe's more excited than me because I'm so excited, but he does seem so over the moon. He's much more outwardly excited than me. I'm kind of a bit like, it's not here yet and nothing's happening, so it's not real. Life is normal life. But he's a million miles ahead, thinking about everything, definitely buying loads of stuff – gadgets I never knew existed." The new arrival will be a baby brother or sister for her sons Zac, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton and Joe's 12-year-old son Harry.

And talking of recent reports that she won't be taking maternity leave from her presenting jobs - which include Celebrity Juice and Loose Women – Stacey said: "We're self-employed, so you have to make hay while the sun is shining. It's not like I can work my way up the ladder and guarantee myself a staff position anywhere. So providing that all my children are happy, first and foremost, then I’ll go back to work ASAP. I've got a mortgage to pay and I've got children to feed and I love what I do. Nobody's asking Joe if he’ll go back to work when the baby’s born."

