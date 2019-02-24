Eamonn Holmes shares hilarious throwback photo of his 19-year-old self Look at the hair!

Get ready for some seriously retro vibes with this throwback photograph of Eamonn Holmes, which was taken 40 years ago! The popular 49-year-old broadcaster shared the photo on Instagram over the weekend, captioning it: "Bought a car today....which brought me back to my first one. 1979, I was 19. A Fiat 124 with Rally headlights. 550 quid. I was robbed." The picture showed a 19-year-old Eamonn wearing a waistcoat and flared suit trousers, leaning against his first little car. Eamonn also wore a crop of long, black, curly hair! The year must have been 1979, when Eamonn first started his career in journalism.

Fans loved the photo and have left lots of comments on Eamonn's Instagram feed. One wrote: "Wow that’s amazing and look at you in the dapper waistcoat too!" Another joked: "Even the car was laughing at you lol... absolute fitty but you’re like a fine wine get better with age." And a third added: "Nothing else for it Eamonn Holmes, you need to recreate the picture with the new car."

Eamonn is quite a fan of the throwback photo, and he recently shared one of his wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford. The picture showed a younger Ruth, with long, brunette hair, smiling into the camera happily while posing with her colleague. A fan had sent the photo to him and he asked his Twitter followers if anyone had more photos of him or his wife. Keep them coming, Eamonn - we love seeing them.

