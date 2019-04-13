Mrs Hinch for Strictly Come Dancing - details She's expecting her first child!

Strictly Come Dancing fans are already getting excited about the next cohort of contestants, with Mrs Hinch being a favourite choice rumoured for the lineup. According to The Sun, the show's bosses are eager to get the Instagram cleaning sensation on board. Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchcliffe - would undoubtedly be a hit with the audience, but there's just one big problem which might stop her from taking part in the show. The 29-year-old is currently pregnant with her first baby and is due to give birth in June. This would mean that she'd only have a number of weeks before rehearsals for the show started. As new mums are usually advised not to do any intensive training for at least six weeks post-birth - it's unlikely that Mrs Hinch will be swapping maternity wear for the sequins and sparkles so soon.

Producers were reportedly keen on Mrs Hinch because, like former finalist Joe Sugg, she has a huge online following. In fact, the mum-to-be has 2.3million followers on her Instagram channel. She also regularly appears alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Shofield on This Morning, and her book Hinch Yourself Happy has sold 160,000 copies in a week.

One thing we do know for sure about the 201 series of Strictly is that beloved judge Darcey Bussell won't be returning. After seven years on the show, the Dame released a statement earlier this week announcing her departure from the show. Former champion Karen Hardy is favourite to replace her, but nothing has yet been confirmed.