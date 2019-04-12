Strictly's Janette Manrara pens sweet tribute to younger siblings Isn't she fab-u-lous?

Janette Manrara has penned the cutest tribute to her brother and sister in honour of Nation Sibling Day. Sharing a rare snap with her sister Lesly and brother Alejandro on Instagram this week, the Strictly Come Dancing professional gushed in the caption: "My siblings are too AWESOME! Haha! Love these two more then words could ever express! It's #NationalSiblingDay back in the states and I cannot WAIT to see them very soon! #LoveThem #MissThem #NotLong."

Her brother also posted the same photo on his account, saying: "So blessed to be able to call these two amazing women my sisters." To which, Janette responded: "I love this photo of us!!! Love you and cannot wait to see you!!" The sweet message comes shortly after the pro dancer paid tribute to her mum on Mother's Day. She shared a snap of her mum helping her get ready at one of her weddings to Aljaz Skorjanec. "I can only hope to be as an amazing mother as you one day," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Janette and her husband have both been signed up to the next series of Strictly later this year. The couple are currently touring the UK with their tour, Remembering the Movies. Ahead of their debut show, Aljaz admitted that it was "by far the most challenging project he and Janette have ever done." While Aljaz and Janette are both busy with their dancing, the couple often get asked about their plans to start a family.

In February during an appearance on Lorraine, Janette gave fans an update about having children in the future. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids. You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

