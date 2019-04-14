Kate Middleton's brother James lists surprising item on eBay James has spent a lot of time doing this up!

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton has taken to eBay to sell something that he has been working hard on refurbishing over the past year. Daily Mail report that James has listed his marshmallow company Boomf's bespoke delivery tricycle up for sale for £1,650. James is said to have spent £9,000 refurbishing the model, adding a box for himself and his staff to transport marshmallows around in. James' company is based in Berkshire, and he lists himself on the website as Wonka-in-Chief. It sells everything from personalised marshmallows to chocolates and animated greetings cards – which are no doubt inspired from James' family's party planning business, Party Pieces.

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James is selling his bespoke tricycle

James leads a private life away from the spotlight but occasionally shares glimpses into his personal life through his social media accounts. On Instagram, he regularly posts pictures of his beloved pet dogs, and even dedicated a Mother's Day post to their mum, Ella. He is the proud owner of black English Cocker Spaniels Rafa, Zulu and Inka, who is also the mother of Kate's pet dog Lupo. He shared a photo of Ella on the day, and wrote in the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day Ella. 11 beautiful pups: Inka, Luna, Zulu, Rafa, Cuba, Lupo, Juno, Teddy, Otto, Caper! #mothersday #dogsofinstagram #mummy."

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William take their children on day out with the Tindalls

James with his sisters Kate and Pippa

Kate has revealed that she decided to get Lupo to help her when Prince William went away to the Falkland Islands for six weeks. She told a guest, Natalie Bressani, during a Christmas party held for RAF families. Natalie recalled the conversation afterwards: "When Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands he went for dinner with some good friends of ours in the Air Force and he was saying how difficult it was for Kate because he was leaving for six weeks. It was when they’d just got the spaniel to help her with the time apart. She appreciates what wives and families go through." Similarly, James also got his dogs to help him with his own loneliness. He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram which was accompanied by a photo of himself and his pet dogs in the show during a skiing holiday, and wrote: "I've been in that angst of loneliness, where you're really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs."

READ: Prince William and Kate's parenting tips

James recently opened up about his long battle with clinical depression, and thoughtfully made sure to support his eldest sister, Kate. Instead of accepting payment for the piece, he decided to instead ask for donations to two charities - one of which is Heads Together, the mental health cause Kate founded with husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. A note at the end of the piece reads: "No fee has been paid for this article. At James’ request a donation has been made to Pets As Therapy and Heads Together." Choosing Pets As Therapy nods to the businessman's love of animals.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.