Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of daughter Belle with special message Happy birthday, Belle!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby celebrated her only daughter's birthday on Sunday in the most special way. Mum-of-three Holly uploaded the snap of Belle - who turned eight - walking along the beach as the family enjoyed a holiday. The special shot shows little Belle looking at a beautiful rainbow in the distance. Holly captioned the post: "And then like that she was 8.... happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep following that rainbow... love you so so much xxx." It followed from the post that Holly posted last year to mark her daughter's birthday, which showed Belle playing with unicorn toys and teddies in the sun.

Earlier this week, Holly shared another emotional post dedicated to someone close to her. She uploaded a video which played a snippet of her close friend Emma Bunton's new record, and wrote alongside it: "This beautiful girl @emmaleebunton album ‘My Happy Place’ is out today... such a special one with so many personal moments from the whole family... Ems I’m in awe! love you Xxx #Repost @emmaleebunton #myhappyplace."

Holly is usually fiercely private about her private and family life, so it's always exciting when she treats fans to a glimpse into what she gets up to when she's not gracing our screens. Last week, she opened up to The Sunday Times magazine about her body image - which is something she famously never talks about. Holly said: "It's a personal thing for me, and I think that people get obsessive with it. On this show [This Morning] I've sat across the sofa from mums and dads who've lost children to anorexia, or their children are currently going through it, and they sit there and say, 'It doesn’t help that there's such a fascination with weight at the moment.'" She concluded: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

