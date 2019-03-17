Holly Willoughby's secret trip to New York revealed What an exciting trip for Holly!

This Morning star Holly Willoughby doesn’t stay still for long! Now that Dancing on Ice has finished, the mum-of-three has been given her weekends back, and she is certainly making the most of this! Holly revealed on Sunday that she had gone on a short trip to New York, and shared a photo of herself looking out of the window of a taxi while in the Big Apple. "See you Big Apple. Thanks for having me," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "What! You were in New York? How do you do all of this?" while another said: "Hope you had an amazing time!"

Holly Willoughby went on a short trip to New York

Holly will no doubt fill her fans in on her trip on Monday's This Morning. The TV presenter often goes on short breaks away for both work and with her family. For her birthday in February, Holly took her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester, away to a luxury treehouse - the Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire. The gorgeous accommodation has features including a virtual board game table, a marble bathroom with a bath complete with a forest view, a flat screen TV in a walk-in shower, mood lighting and outdoor hot tubs on the terrace. There is also the option of having a private chef and daily breakfast hampers.

Holly recently spoke to HELLO! at the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony

Recently, Holly hosted the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton, which was attended by stars including Sophia Loren, Nile Rodgers and the Loose Women panellists. While talking to HELLO! on the red carpet, the star revealed that she had been inspired to take her own children on a cruise. She said: "Having been here today, it's something I would think about. I thought you might get a bit of cabin fever and not a lot to do, but I didn’t realise just how much choice there is and also you don't understand the scale of a ship and there is loads for them to do."

Holly also had the best advice for going away with a young family too. "When you are travelling with a baby you almost want to do a stay cation. Britain is beautiful and it is almost easier to get a car and stay in a house, and you can avoid airports as they are very stressful for kids," she said. "But once they go a bit older, you should go anywhere if you can. I think kids are really adaptable and you should go and experience the world with them."

