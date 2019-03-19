Holly Willoughby attacked online after taking her children to New York This is why…

Holly Willoughby and her family enjoyed a short but sweet trip to New York over the weekend, which saw the This Morning presenter take her children to watch the Broadway production of Frozen. Holly did this as part of a segment on the ITV daytime show, and revealed that she was gifted the tickets by Disney. However, after posting a photo of herself and the Frozen characters on Instagram, the mum-of-three received some backlash from a few of her followers, who believed that she should have donated the tickets to a family who couldn’t afford them otherwise. One wrote: "Wouldn’t it have been nice if you gave the tickets to a family that couldn’t afford them and paid for your own," while another said: "Oh but to be rich but don’t need to spend your own money on nice things."

Holly Willoughby was criticised online after getting free tickets in New York

However, many of Holly's fans were quick to jump to her defence. "Oh, so many green-eyed monsters on here that are filled with jealousy," one user wrote. Another fan pointed out: "To all the bitter jealous people leaving negative comments – let it go. Looks like you had a wonderful time Holly." During the whistle stop visit, Holly took her children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, four, to all the iconic New York landmarks, including Times Square, the Empire State Building, and even popular toy shop American Girl – where Belle was treated to her own special doll.

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha talks sister Julia and coping with fame

Holly took her three children and husband Dan with her on the trip

Recently, Holly hosted the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton, which was attended by stars including Sophia Loren, Nile Rodgers and the Loose Women panellists. While talking to HELLO! on the red carpet, the star revealed that she had been inspired to take her own children on a cruise. She said: "Having been here today, it's something I would think about. I thought you might get a bit of cabin fever and not a lot to do, but I didn’t realise just how much choice there is and also you don't understand the scale of a ship and there is loads for them to do."

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals the shocking thing Eamonn did while she was on Strictly

Holly also had the best advice for going away with a young family too. "When you are travelling with a baby you almost want to do a stay cation. Britain is beautiful and it is almost easier to get a car and stay in a house, and you can avoid airports as they are very stressful for kids," she said. "But once they go a bit older, you should go anywhere if you can. I think kids are really adaptable and you should go and experience the world with them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.