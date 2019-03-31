Holly Willoughby posts adorable photo with son Harry during special day out The This Morning host is a doting mum of three

Holly Willoughby likes to spend as much quality time as possible with her three young children during her time off work, and over the weekend the This Morning host treated her first-born to a special day out. The Celebrity Juice star took nine-year-old Harry to Chessington World of Adventures, and posted a sweet photo of the pair on her Instagram page. In the image, Holly and Harry were mesmorised by a giraffe during a safari style ride. "Dream day – thank you @chessingtonworldofadventures," Holly captioned the post. Holly is a big fan of Chessington, and has previously been seen taking her youngest son Chester, four, to the popular theme park.

While Holly's accreditations include being a presenter of an award-winning daytime show, a fashion icon and brand ambassador, the 38-year-old cites motherhood as her most favourite job. Talking to HELLO!, the star said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." As well as her sons, Holly also shares seven-year-old daughter Belle with husband Dan Baldwin, who she met while working as a presenter on The Ministry of Mayhem.

With it being Mother's Day on Sunday, Holly is likely to have some special plans lined up by her children, as well as treating her own mum, Lynn, to something nice too. Holly and her older sister Kelly are very close to their mum, and she has previously said to The Mirror: "I still run everything past her. If I'm about to buy a pair of shoes, I'll go, 'Mum, do you think I should be doing this?' It's silly. I'm a fully grown woman, of course I can buy shoes. But I still like to talk to her about everything."

