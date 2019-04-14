Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey opens up about postnatal depression during filming She has a daughter with her ex-husband

Lena Heady returns to our screens for her last turn as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones this week, but she has now revealed the postnatal depression that she suffered during filming. Speaking to The Sun ahead of the exciting new series, 45-year-old Lena said: "It was horrendous – I had postnatal depression but I didn’t know it. I saw a doctor for the medical check and I just burst into tears." Recalling the time after giving birth to her daughter Wylie Loughra in 2015, she added: "I did the first year [of Game of Thrones] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky."

Lena has been an integral part of Game of Thrones since it captivated audiences in 2011. Fans have been (impatiently!) waiting for the last series to begin, when we will finally find out who wins the notorious power game. Lena's co-star Kit Harrington - who plays Jon Snow - recently opened up about filming the final scenes. He told Graham Norton: "They have really upped the budget and gone to town – it is really exciting. There are some incredible sequences, but I've woken up in the middle of the night recently thinking, 'What if, after eight seasons, we've have mucked it up!'"

So, what do we actually know for sure about the final episode? Well, the latest trailer shows Winterfell abandoned and in ruins as remnants of fan favourite characters lie in the snow, hinting that the living lost the battle against the White Walkers. In the snow, Tyrion's hand of the King pin can be spotted, along with Arya's sword, Needle, Jaime's golden hand, and Bran's wheelchair, which has been broken into pieces. But, of course, we'll have to tune in to find out what really happens - and see who wins and dies.

