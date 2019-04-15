This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes enjoy rare romantic date night The pair have been busy fronting This Morning

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes made sure they carved in some downtime together ahead of another busy week, fronting This Morning. The couple, who have stepped in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during their Easter break, enjoyed a "rare" romantic night out together on Sunday. Doting husband Eamonn took to Instagram to share a snap from the evening, and said: "A rare treat finding some downtime and a night out with Mrs Holmes. Enjoying it very much. Cheers."

Fans rushed to post lovey comments, with one saying: "I don’t know how you both do it! Your work ethic is incredible... whatever you're on can, I have some!!! You both enjoy... you deserve it!!" To which Eamonn responded: "Thank you Gail. We all do what we have to do, you too." Another follower wrote: "Quality time, life's too short, enjoy." A third post read: " Enjoy, you two, you deserve it - would love an evening at the pub with the Holmes' - imagine it'd be good fun."

The date night comes shortly after the couple - who married in 2010 - opened up about how they have to compromise whilst presenting together. Speaking to HELLO! earlier this month, Eamonn joked: "Ruth has to get in tune with my good nature and fun personality. That's a big challenge for her and that's all." Ruth had more to say on the subject, saying: "The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it's like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise. And you know, Eamonn's not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it's a challenge all the time."

However, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted that they very much enjoy working together, adding: "It's a challenge that we both enjoy and I think it resonates with our viewers because everyone has those challenges in real life. Wherever we go, it's so funny, people are like, 'You are just like me and my husband or you are just like me and my wife.'"

