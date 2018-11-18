Eamonn Holmes left embarrassed live on This Morning after making big error Poor Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes was left red-faced on live television on Friday after forgetting to turn his mobile phone off before the show. As a result, the TV host's phone rang live on air during an interview with a student, Sophie Michelle Goodall, who earns £60,000 a year for making YouTube videos of herself whispering. Eamonn's phone was heard vibrating on the table in front of him and his wife and co-host Ruth Langsford, who was quick to pick up on the sound. "Is that my phone?" she asked, as Eamonn told her it was. Ruth then realised that it was in fact her husband's, and said: "No, it's his phone, how irritating." Eamonn then tried to make light of the situation by picking up his phone to answer it, whispering "hello" before carrying on with the task in hand.

Ruth Langsford wasn't impressed by Eamonn Holmes' phone going off live on TV

Both Eamonn and Ruth are famed for their on-screen chemistry, and Eamonn has been described as being "dangerous" on TV by his wife, who has to reign him in from time to time. Talking to HELLO! in 2017, the Loose Women panellist said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!" she said.

Eamonn and Ruth have been working together for over 10 years

And while it always looks like a bundle of laughs on the show, recently, Eamonn and Ruth revealed who their rudest celebrity guest has been on This Morning. Speaking to The Mirror, Ruth said: "David Cassidy was very rude. He was a very sick man." Eamonn added: "He was bankrupt, his house was up for auction and he was being paid a significant sum of money. He was live from Florida and I spoke to him during the break and he was fine. Then, we went on air and I say 'Hello David how are you today?' [He said:] 'How am I? How am I? You’re asking me how I am? My house is being sold, I’m great I’m fantastic. I thought, 'What is this all about?' If you were in studio you wouldn’t talk to me like that and I wouldn’t take it from you."

Ruth went on to admit she tried to rectify the situation with her next question, saying: "I thought, 'Oh dear, this is awkward'. So I talked about his fans in the UK and how important it must be to have that support." Eamonn then replied: "He cut her off and said 'What a stupid question.'"

