Lori Loughlin and her husband plead not guilty to all charges in college cheating scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading not guilty in the college admissions bribery scam. The celebrity couple were among those facing charges of fraud and money laundering, and said in court documents on Monday that they were waiving their right to appear in court for an arrangement and plead not guilty. Both Lori and Mossimo face up to 40 years in prison, and are accused of paying $500,000 (£381,000) to a fake charity to get their two daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them play sports.

Lori Loughlin and her two daughter Isabella and Olivia

Neither Lori or Mossimo have spoken out publically against the allegations, but it has been widely reported that their children are barely speaking to them in the wake of the case. Lori is said to have kept quiet about the allegations due to her "legal issues" which are stopping her from comment. As well as imprisonment, Lori could also face a fine of around $250,000 (£190,000).

Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to the charges

Among the 50 people charged in the scandal, the other highest profile name is Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. The mother-of-two has been charged with fraud and bribery, and allegedly paid $15,000 (£11,000) to a fake charity, and paid for someone to fraudulently take her daughter's SATs for her in order for her to receive a high score and be accepted into university.Earlier in the month, Felicity pleaded guilty to the charges, leading to thoughts that prosecutors will recommend a prison term at the lower end of the sentencing spectrum. It is also thought that she could be handed a $20,000 (£15,000) fine.

Felicity – who is mum to Sophia and Georgia - has also spoken out publically, expressing her sorrow for her actions and made it clear that her daughter didn't know anything about the scheme. She said: "My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

