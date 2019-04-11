Full House actress Lori Loughlin's fears for prison following college cheating scandal The actress could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested last month for allegedly paying for their daughter's place in college. So far, the couple have kept quiet about the charges, but according to E!, Lori is starting to worry about just how serious the allegations are. If convicted, both Lori and Mossimo could face up to 40 years in prison, and while Lori has reportedly been offered a plea deal by prosecutors, she has turned it down. On Tuesday, the couple both got hit with an additional charge of fraud and money laundering. Lori and her husband have been charged for paying $500,000 (£381,000) to a fake charity to get their two daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them play sports.

Lori is said to have kept quiet about the allegations due to her "legal issues" which are stopping her from comment. As well as imprisonment, Lori could also face a fine of around $250,000 (£190,000). Among the 50 people charged in the scandal, the other highest profile name is Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. The mother-of-two has been charged with fraud and bribery, and allegedly paid $15,000 (£11,000) to a fake charity, and paid for someone to fraudulently take her daughter's SATs for her in order for her to receive a high score and be accepted into university.

Unlike Lori, Felicity has spoken out and pleaded guilty to the charges, leading to thoughts that prosecutors will recommend a prison term at the lower end of the sentencing spectrum. It is also thought that she could be handed a $20,000 (£15,000) fine. Felicity, who was arrested on 12 March, issued a statement on Monday addressing the charges, which read: "I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office." "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologise to them and, especially, I want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

Speaking about her daughter's involvement, she added: "My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

