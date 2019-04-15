Jennifer Garner speaks out about a 13 Going on 30 sequel The film celebrates its fifteenth anniversary this year

Jennifer Garner was much-loved for her role as Jenna Rink in hit rom-com 13 Going on 30, and with the film's fifteenth anniversary this year, the mother-of-three has naturally been asked about the possibility of a sequel. Chatting on Good Morning America, Jennifer addressed the query by joking: "What, like 15 going on 50?" She added: "Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone." While the actress wasn't too enthusiastic about the idea, that's not to say that she didn't have a fabulous time on set, with the cast being her favourite part of it. On working with her co-star Judy Greer, she said: "Working with Judy, we had so much fun together. She was my frenemy [in the movie] and we're still really good friends."

Jennifer Garner has spoken about her hit film 13 Going on 30

The film also starred Brie Larson, Christa B. Allen – who played the young Jenna Rink - and Mark Ruffalo – who played Jenna's love interest Matt Flamhaff. Mark recently opened up about working alongside Jennifer in the hit film, and recalled how she had made him feel at ease on set. "We had the sweetest time," he told Entertainment Tonight. "[Jennifer] was a big star then but I was kind of just starting out. She was just so lovely. We were making this really sweet movie that had a great message for young girls. We were all sort of coming into our own in that moment. We really loved that story and Jen just transformed into a 13-year-old girl. It was really amazing."

The actress and her co-star at the premiere in 2004

Jennifer has since had roles in films including Juno, Valentine's Day, Wakefield and Peppermint. She also went on to marry Ben Affleck a year after the movie was released, but the pair divorced in 2018. Jennifer and Ben share custody of their three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The star has also recently tricked her fans into thinking that she had branched out into another avenue as a novelist, by posting a very realistic first edition book of her 'novel' called Bless Your Heart. After writing besides the image that the story had took her "deep into places I didn't even know I could go," and being congratulated by her famous friends including Reece Witherspoon, Jennifer was forced to confess the truth. "Update: Thank you for being so happy for me. Your sweetness makes me feel [fire emoji] for playing a joke. But this is an April Fool's."

