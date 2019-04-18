David Beckham mourns tragic death of friend with emotional message RIP Agustin Herrerin

David Beckham has mourned the loss of someone who he had close connections with during his days playing for Real Madrid. On Thursday, the retired footballer shared a touching tribute on Instagram to Real Madrid's stadium delegate Agustin Herrerin, who served at the Santiago Bernabéu for over 18 seasons. Agustin sadly passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 86. The father-of-four shared a lovely photo of the pair on the football pitch, and wrote next to it: "The first person I’d see when walking onto the Santiago Bernabeu and the last person I’d see when walking off.. We won together and lost together but in the end we celebrated like champions... Always in our hearts @realmadrid. Rest In Peace Agustin."

Real Madrid C. F. also shared an official statement following Agustin's death, speaking with great admiration for his work and career over the years. It read: "Real Madrid C. F. expresses its deep regret at the passing of Agustín Herrerín, who served as stadium delegate at the Santiago Bernabéu for over 18 seasons. He is a figure who will forever be linked to the history of our club and its stadium. Real Madrid C. F. wishes to convey its condolences to the family and friends of our legendary pitch delegate, as well as the whole city of Mazarrón, where Herrerín was a driving force behind the opening of a Real Madrid Foundation football school for the integration of children at risk from social exclusion."

Agustin passed away aged 86

It continued: "Herrerín was connected to Real Madrid for over 50 years, having been involved with all of the club’s youth teams, Castilla and latterly as Real Madrid’s pitch delegate. His professional career made him a role model of the values of our club, to which he devoted his whole life. Considered with great respect within Real Madrid, he has always enjoyed the affection and recognition of all of our club’s presidents and boards of directors, as well as the players and madridismo as a whole." The statement also mentioned Agustin's tribute for his services to the football club, which he received in October. "On 20 October, he received a tribute from Real Madrid which saw him presented with a replica model of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and receive a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabéu faithful."

