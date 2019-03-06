David Beckham and son Cruz's father-son pamper day - all the details David spoiled Cruz!

David Beckham is arguably one of the coolest celebrity dads on the planet, so it comes as no surprise that he treated his youngest son to an extra special appointment on Tuesday. David, 43, took 14-year-old Cruz to get his hair trimmed - but it wasn't just any ordinary haircut. Cruz was treated to a facial, along with a head and arm massage, before getting the chop. Proud dad David filmed the treatments while he sat waiting and watching on as Cruz enjoyed being pampered. David captioned the videos with "so cute" and "hello, handsome." How sweet? David regularly takes trips to the hairdressers with his children, and wife Victoria often enjoys taking little Harper to get treatments done.

In fact, Harper received a total hair transformation at her latest hairdresser appointment. The seven-year-old mini style icon visited top hairdresser Luke Hersheson for a "chic little French bob" last month. Victoria filmed her daughter getting the restyle, and captioned them: "Super chic Harper" and "She is going short." David then debuted the new cut in an adorable photo on his Instagram, which showed Harper baking in the kitchen. David had previously spoken about his daughter's hair when it was still long, telling Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

It's not just trips to the barber that David enjoys doing with his kids. Last year, he shared videos on his Instagram Stories of Cruz accompanying him to the gym - where they did a father-and-son workout together. They also enjoy jogging to school together, joined by 16-year-old Romeo. Sharing a video on his Instagram Story last month, David captioned it: "So apparently it's 3 miles to the school well done boys," as they puffed along the pavement.

