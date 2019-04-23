Gwyneth Paltrow makes rare purple-carpet appearance with son Moses Too cute…

Gwyneth Paltrow embraced her 13-year-old son Moses on Monday night at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. The star appeared alongside Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd on the purple carpet. Despite the sea of famous faces and extreme excitement, it was the interaction between the 46-year-old and her son that stole the show.

A photograph capturing the heartwarming bond between the pair gives us a rare glimpse into the actress's home life that is kept extremely private. We can thank the MPAA for making this one a PG-13 and giving us this fabulous moment! The Iron Man actress who has two children, Apple and Moses, with first husband and Coldplay front man Chris Martin is seen hugging her son with a huge grin on her face. The star stunned in a black dress and blazer, with simple heels and a red manicure, to add a pop of colour, making the mother-of-two look as elegant as always.

The actress has two children with ex-husband Chris Martin

The film, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sees multiple characters from various productions unite. The latest movie has been so highly anticipated, with fans eager to find out if the Avengers can rescue everyone after half of all living things were wiped out in last year's Avengers: Infinity War; prior to the premiere the cast were not allowed to see the film.

The premiere comes a day after the actress revealed on Instagram that the family had adopted a dog, who has become the newest addition to the family. The Instagram post, a picture of Moses and their new four-legged friend, was captioned: "Thank you @humanesocietysb for connecting us to the newest member of our family #rescuedog."

