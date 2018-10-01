Gwyneth Paltrow confirms wedding to Brad Falchuk with sweetest picture The wedding is said to have taken place in the glitzy Hamptons

You'd be forgiven for not realising, but this weekend Gwyneth Paltrow and Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk got hitched. A largely private affair, no pictures have surfaced off the dress, venue or (reportedly) star-studded guest list yet but the mother-of-two did take to Instagram to confirm it definitely happened.

Posting a photo of her hand on top of Brad's, the pair are visibly wearing gold bands, signifying their nuptials. Gwyneth chose not to caption the photo but people were quick to comment on the photo, wishing the new couple well.

What is known so far however, is that the actress's mother, Blythe Danner, certainly enjoyed the occasion. According to People, while on a weekend stroll she told photographers: “It was gorgeous — the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen."

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow describes Brad Falchuk romance as her 'first adult relationship'

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Thought to have happened in a private ceremony in the Hamptons, the guest list is rumoured to have included Gwyneth's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr, director Steven Spielberg and her friend of 20 years, actress Cameron Diaz.

READ NEXT: Radiant Gwyneth Paltrow's must-have beauty product

The bride reportedly first met her now-husband on the set of Glee in 2010. She announced her engagement to him in Goop magazine's January issue this year and described him as the "man I was meant to be with."

"Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," she said of their relationship. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow says ex-husband Chris Martin is 'like my brother'

Prior to this relationship, Gwyneth was married to Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin for 11 years before famously "consciously uncoupling" in 2014. The pair share two children together and the singer is now thought to be dating Dakota Johnson

Loading the player...

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals one of her favourite alternative therapies